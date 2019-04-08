Slip-N-Slide Records and Atlantic Records artist, Sebastian Mikael follows up last year’s ‘I C U U C ME PART I’ with the sequel, ‘I C U U C ME PART II.’

The 7-songs project is headed by the eclectic single, “Acid Pt. II,” which is supported by the below music video. The set continues to expand Mikael’s return while spotlighting his new sound.

Last year’s ‘I C U U C ME PART II’ was created in his room, and produced by Frankie Leroux. The project marked an eagerly anticipated return for Mikael, who first rose to prominence with his 2013 hit single “Last Night (Feat. Wale).” The EP was highlighted by a number of extraordinary track and visual releases, including “Mission,” “Vibe,” and “DAD Live From Brooklyn (Ft $ean Wire),” the latter filmed last year before a sold out house at Brooklyn’s Baby’s All Right.