The fifth annual Summer Block Party Festival, the preeminent destination for soul and R&B devotees since 2015, will return on June 29th.

For the 2019 series, GRAMMY® Award-winning R&B/Soul icon Jill Scott will headline all four dates. Meanwhile, GRAMMY® Award-nominated soul songstress and hometown hero Jazmine Sullivan joins the bill as direct support on the Philadelphia concert at Mann Center for Performing Arts on June 29. Soul icon Faith Evans and Tweet round out the lineup for the Dallas engagement July 5 at Toyota Music Factory. A day later, Boyz II Men and rising star Lucky Daye grace the stage in Houston at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion. For the fifth year, the festival resumes at its original Chicago site on Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island on July 13 with Anthony Hamilton, MA$E, and Carl Thomas.

The full itinerary and each respective lineup can be found enclosed below.

Tickets will be available on Friday, April 5 at 10am local time. For more information on ticketing click HERE.

SUMMER BLOCK PARTY FESTIVAL DATES:

6/29 Philadelphia, PA The Mann Music Center (Jill Scott, Jazmine Sullivan, MA$E, Musiq Soulchild, DJ D Nice)

7/5 Dallas, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Jill Scott, Faith Evans,Tweet)

7/6 Houston, TX Cynthia Woods Pavilion (Jill Scott, Boyz II Men, Faith Evans, Lucky Daye)

7/13 Chicago, IL Huntington Bank Pavilion @ Northerly Island (Jill Scott, Anthony Hamilton, MA$E, Carl Thomas)

Not only does the festival return to Philadelphia, Houston, and Chicago, but Live Nation Urban also schedules its very first Dallas engagement. This expansion remains a testament to the growing popularity of Summer Block Party Festival. In 2019, the stage will once more play host to genre legends as well as today’s hottest breaking talent, upholding a five-year tradition and commitment to excellence in soul and R&B.

Summer Block Party sets the pace for R&B and soul-centric festival. Since its launch in 2015, it has sold out every year and steadily grown with lineups consisting of genre luminaries and the next generation’s hottest young R&B stars. Previous lineups boasted everyone from Erykah Badu and Jazmine Sullivan to Miguel, Babyface, Ludacris, Ledisi and SWV, to name a few.