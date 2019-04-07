R&B/Soul legend Dionne Warwick summons soulful crooner Musiq Soulchild for her new single “Am I Dreaming.”

Lifted from Warwick’s forthcoming album, She’s Back, her first release in five years, the ballad was originally recorded by Atlantic Starr in 1980.

On the record, Warwick showcases her era transcending vocals while her collaborator Musiq delivers on his own captivating sound, making for a great generational treat.

Warwick’s ‘She’s Back’ is slated to arrive on May 10th via Kind Music/Entertainment One. The project is executive produced by her son, Damon Elliott, and will also feature the first single, “What The World Needs Now (Is Love),” an updated version, which Dionne recorded during the 1960s. Other features include Kenny Lattimore (“What Color Is Love”) and Bone Thugs & Harmony’s Krayzie Bone (“Déjà Vu”). Additionally, the new album will include a bonus disc of Dionne Warwick’s 1998 album, “Dionne Sings Dionne”, which features her greatest hits, remastered for this package.

This month, Ms. Warwick assumes residency in Las Vegas!

Listen to ‘Am I Dreaming’ below: