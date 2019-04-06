Grammy Award-nominated singer and songwriter Gallant taps T-Pain for an official remix of “Gentleman,” capping off the song’s one-year anniversary. Together, the collaborators lay out the merits of being noble in this seductive ballad, which confidently and coyly urges, “Girl, you deserve a gentleman.”

Gallant is gearing up for the release of his sophomore album — due out later this summer!

Balancing vulnerability and vitality as well as sentimentality and seduction, Gallant proved himself to be an iconoclastic presence for contemporary R&B after emerging in 2014. His breakout debut Ology landed a GRAMMY® nomination for “Best Urban Contemporary Album” and bowed in the Top 25 of the Billboard Top 200. Gallant laid the foundation to make a big and bold statement with his forthcoming second offering.