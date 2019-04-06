Looks like another Beyoncé takeover is upon us!

On Thursday, April 4, it was announced that the music superstar had inked a multi-layered partnership with sportswear giant adidas to create new performance and lifestyle products “focused on empowering and enabling the next generation of athletes, creators, and leaders.”

Beyoncé will serve as a creative partner for the brand, developing new signature footwear and apparel, as well as relaunching her Ivy Park brand, which was previously in partnership with Topshop.

“This is the partnership of a lifetime for me,” said Beyoncé in a statement. “adidas has had tremendous success in pushing creative boundaries. We share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business. I look forward to re-launching and expanding Ivy Park on a truly global scale with a proven, dynamic leader.”

Eric Liedtke, adidas Group Executive Board Member Global Brands, was excited to welcome Beyoncé to the family. “As the creator sports brand, adidas challenges the status quo and pushes the limits of creativity through its open source approach,” said Liedtke. “Beyoncé is an iconic creator but also a proven business leader, and together, we have the ability to inspire change and empower the next generation of creators,” said.

Beyoncé will retain ownership of her company and continue “her journey as one of the first black women to be the sole owner of an athleisure brand.”

adidas has previously collaborated with other high-profile celebrity partners including Kanye West and Pharrell Williams.

In addition to the adidas deal, the word is Queen Bey is working on new music and a Netflix special.

As far as music goes, It’s said that the 37-year-old has recorded a “couple of new tracks [for] a deluxe album filled with old songs.” The new music will be the first solo material from Beyoncé since her surprise 2016 visual album, Lemonade. In 2018, she and husband Jay-Z released their long-awaited joint album, Everything Is Love, in the midst of their co-headlining On the Run II stadium tour.

The 23-time Grammy winner is also working with Netflix on a documentary, and according to Us Weekly, it “will be tied to her Coachella 2018 performance” with additional footage.

Beyoncé will also take over the big screen this summer, voicing Nala in Disney’s The Lion King remake which arrives on July 19.