British artist Emeli Sandé drops off the music video for her inspiring new single, “Sparrow.” The self-penned and produced record aims to “uplift and inspire” those feeling down and out.

“‘Sparrow’ is a song to bring hope in all its forms, a song to lift us out of the darkness, and let us soar,” States Sande about the song. “It’s hard to find poetry in the world anymore, I miss the romance and I just want to breathe some love into humanity.”

About the visual, she adds, “Had a wonderful time working with the incredible director Sarah McColgan and her powerful team in NYC. Thank you to all the beautiful women involved in this video – there was magic in the room and a true sense of sisterhood.”

“Sparrow” serves as Sandeé’s first release since her 2017 EP, Kingdom Coming, and her last full-length project, Long Live the Angels, in 2016.

Stay tuned for her new release but for now, get mesmerized by “Sparrow.”