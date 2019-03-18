Back in 2015, we profiled Pop/R&B trio Amour Kismet. The group was comprised of sisters L.J., Crystal, and Talea, who was the lead singer of the group. Amor Kismet went on to work with some of the top vocal coaches and producers in the music industry, leading them to win Bill Werde’s (Billboard, Rolling Stone) #FlashUnsigned competition and being chosen to perform at BET Experience.

Now, Talea, the lead singer of the group, is forging her own lane in R&B. The 25-year old self-proclaimed vegan releases her sophomore album, In Motion, and she aims to bring back the true essence of R&B while keeping R&B fun and authentic. The project showcases Talea’s vocal abilities and embodies her musical journey to date.

Upon listening to her for the first time, you don’t expect this deep, sultry voice to come out of this small frame! Talea says that she’s been heavily influenced by a range of classic singers such as Whitney Houston, Selena Quintanilla, Shania Twain, Michael Jackson. In addition to singing, Talea is a songwriter, musical arranger, and self-taught guitarist.

Some of you will recall Talea’s 2017 debut solo EP, Made In Gold, which spawned the lead single “Same City” featuring rapper and fellow Atlanta artist K. Camp. Some of the production credits include Honorable C Note, Bobby Kritical, Knucklehead, Sam Thorne, Bobby Keyz, and the Pionears.

Some of our favorite bops on In Motion are “Goodbye For Now,” “RFY,” “Same City,” “Love Song,” “Harder” and “6th Sense.”

Check out Talea’s project In Motion on Spotify and tell us which songs are your faves!

Cop it here! http://smarturl.it/talea

Written by Talia Oliver