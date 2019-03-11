After teasing fans with the new single, “Back Bone,” R&B newcomer Bri Jhané releases the new EP ‘What Is Love?‘ via Republic Records/RadioKilla Records.

Executive produced by Grammy-winning singer, songwriter and producer The-Dream, the 5-song set showcases some of what Bri will bring to the genre. Our favorite from the project is the sultry “Too Late,” an appetizing gem that showcases Bri’s lush and raspy delivery.

Discovered by The-Dream, Bria Jhané recently joined the iconic artist on several dates of his current tour.

With a big, bright, and bold voice, Bria Jhané adds a touch of timeless soul to 21st century R&B. Introduced to music at four-years-old by her mom, the Houston native grew up obsessed with the likes of Lauryn Hill, Toni Braxton, Monica, Beyoncé, Jill Scott, and other 21st Century R&B icons. In between sharing covers on YouTube and singing as much as possible, she participated in the 2017 VH1 series Signed. Capturing the hearts of millions, she emerged victorious and inked a deal with RadioKilla Records handpicked by its founder and legendary artist, songwriter, and producer The-Dream.