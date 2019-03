Pamela Long, a member of 90s R&B group Total, returns with another music video, this one for a single titled, “Why.”

Featuring rapper Bre-Z, on the hard-hitting track, the R&B songstress oozes sultry vocals as she sings about a tarnished relationship. The visual highlight the song’s lyrics by capture Pam’s vulnerability.

“Why” follows the music video for “Ghetto Love,” which Pam released in November (2018).

It’s currently unclear if Pam will drop a full-length album soon.