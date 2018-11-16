Video: Pamela Long (of Total) – Ghetto Love

Pamela Long, a member of 90s R&B group Total, confesses her love in the new music video for “Ghetto Love.”

In the clip, the veteran R&B songstress takes us through her hood while spotlighting her hunk as she pledges her love, insisting, “no worries, no problems because I’m your girl.”

“Ghetto Love” gives us nostalgia as Pamela invokes her soulful delivery over tribal-like sounds. It’s unclear if the record will appear on a new solo project.

In 2014, Total went on the road for the Legends of Bad Boy concert and the group continues to trek together.

Check out the “Ghetto Love” visual below and stay tuned for more new music!

