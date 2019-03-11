Rahsaan Patterson is back melting hearts with the intoxicating and soulful new single, “Sent From Heaven,” his first release in seven years.

“In creating ‘Sent From Heaven,’ I was reminded of how I have been schooled by all the greats and how grateful I am to have been schooled by them,” states Patterson. “Some songs might have a melody but how many will truly resonate with us 40 years later? As a songwriter and artist, it is important to insert that part of my creativity.”

“Sent From Heaven” will appear on Patterson’s forthcoming album, Heroes & Gods, dropping May 17th via Shanachie Entertainment.

Los Angeles based singer/songwriter and actor Rahsaan Patterson is used to being in the limelight. This summer marks his 35th anniversary in the entertainment industry. The dynamic artist was only ten when he landed in the national spotlight as a cast member on the Disney Channel show, Kids Incorporated, alongside cast mates Fergie and Mario Lopez. However, it is not fame that has fueled Patterson all these years but rather an earnest desire to create music and stories about life’s ever-changing journey that capture the human spirit. It is a mission that he has fulfilled well through the narrative of his own soul-stirring compositions. R&B goddess Chaka Khan has sung his praises, Brandy and Van Hunt have recorded his songs and Faith, Lalah Hathaway, Ledisi and Rachelle Ferrell have all done collaborations with him. “I create my music based on my personal experience, my spirit, and where the spirit takes me and guides me to where I’m supposed to go,” confides Rahsaan, who was named after the iconic and eccentric jazz legend Rahsaan Roland Kirk.

Patterson’s adventurous musical palette, which fuses the worlds of R&B, funk, jazz, gospel and electronica, has always kept his fans on the edge of their seats. His visionary spirit, coupled with his buttery smooth and flawless soul drenched tenor, has garnered Rahsaan, a unique space in the R&B world. “I am more than a classic R&B person. I have an exploratory nature in life and that dynamic is also reflected in my music,” shares Rahsaan. On May 17, 2019, Shanachie Entertainment will release Heroes & Gods, which further cements Patterson’s place as one of the most impressive voices in modern R&B. “I have always felt my path is my path,” explains Rahsaan. “When everything is aligned, that is when it will be my time to shine brighter.” The arrival of Heroes & Gods is a testament to the fact that Rahsaan Patterson is right on time and his time is now!