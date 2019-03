Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter Maurice Fonson checks in with the sultry new single, “Dodging Bullets.” The record follows the previous release, “You,” which he dropped last year (2018).

Fonson is prepping the release of his new EP, Dimensions 1, which tells the story of his musical journey

Fonson has penned songs for clients like Fantasia to Jennifer Hudson.

“When I was writing songs for them, I felt like I was telling my story,” said Maurice. “I’m ready to tell it through my voice.”