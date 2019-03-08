Music: Jay Sean – ‘With You’ Feat. Gucci Mane and Asian Doll

Jay Sean returns with the new single “With You” featuring Gucci Mane and Asian Doll. On the RnBass-infused track, which samples 90’s female R&B group Blaque’s classic hit, “808,” the singer and songwriter share his feelings of not wanting to let go of a lover.

“I’m saying yeah / I just can’t get my mind off you,” Jay declares. “After the shit that we’ve been through / I just can’t stop fucking with you.”

Jay Sean has been quiet since leaving Cash Money records and suing them for unpaid royalties, but it looks like he’s ready to make a comeback.

His Billboard Hot 100 #1 single “Down” feat. Lil Wayne changed the game Stateside for both Southeast Asian and UK acts alike, with Jay Sean hitting milestone strides as a solo artist. The singer had 5 consecutive singles that reached the top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart including his single “Do You Remember,” which reached the top 10 and “Hit The Lights” that reached the top 20. With years of touring the world and remaining a fixture in international music under his belt, Jay Sean is ready for another run on the charts.