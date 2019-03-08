Music: Avant – Not Gone Lose

Well, look who the music dragged out of hiding!

R&B veteran Avant breaks from his long hiatus to release the brand new single, “Not Gone Lose.” Nostalgic in its feeling and emotion, “Not Gone Lose” gives us vintage Avant with a modern vibe as he pleads to his woman about staying together and working things out.

“Let’s no breakup, no let’s makeup/ I don’t wanna move / I don’t wanna lose you,” Avant declares on the sultry ballad.

“Not Gone Lose” is seemingly the first single from Avant’s forthcoming ninth studio album, which will follow his 2015 release, The VIII. The project will be released through a new deal with the SRG-ILS Group, who Avant signed with recently. Producer Tim Kelley heads the Urban Division at the label.