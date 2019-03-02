Sammie Releases Fourth Album ‘Everlasting’ + “H.L.I.T.L.” Video

R&B veteran Sammie celebrates his birthday by releasing his fourth album, Everlasting, a title that has strong meaning to his roots.

“When I began to date, my mother sat me down to explain to me that every relationship I have– good or bad, will shape me into the man I will become,” states Sammie. “All of my experiences with women will have an everlasting effect on me.”

The 13-song project is headed by the single, “Times 10,” and personal tracks like “Issues,” “Success vs. Love,” and “P.O.F.”

For any woman who has ever gone through a heartache, a breakup, or was in a relationship with a man who acted like he was still single… Sammie saves you a lot of money from the therapist bills. Everlasting is all of the therapy, apologies, and closure you need. With tracks like “Funeral,” “Stupid” and “Face to Face,” ladies get a clear understanding about how most men feel, but won’t say.

‘Everlasting’ also features tracks for the fellas, some tracks for the ladies, and then there are the fun and sexy songs that we all can enjoy.

Sammie also supports the ‘Everlasting’ by releasing a new single/music video for the Sean Marshall-produced “H.L.I.T.L.” (“How Long is Too Long”). The video was directed by Keoni Mars, and highlights a vibrant Sammie showering his woman with all of the love and attention that she deserves.

Everlasting is not just for listening, it is for learning… Learning how to heal from heartbreak, learning when to say, “I’m sorry,” learning what to do in the bedroom, and learning how to accept what happens in life. If it’s true that Spring is the season for Love, then it’s true that Everlasting will have an “Everlasting” effect on you!

The world watched Sammie grow up from a 12-year-old sensation into a record-breaking and multi-platinum-selling singer, songwriter, and performer. In 2017, Sammie showed the world that he has fully come of age with the release of his third record and first independent full-length LP, Coming of Age [Star Camp Music/EMPIRE]. 2016 set the stage for his second album, in which Sammie delivered a bona fide hit with the I’m Him EP.