Music: Tweet – Everything

Following the previously released offerings “Way to Love” and “Simply Beautiful,” R&B veteran Tweet returns with another unreleased gem, this one called “Everything.”

Released as a part of her #TweetTuesdays viral music series, “Everything,” which Tweet says she recorded between 2007 and 2009, features a thumping 808 coupled with the songstress’ lush delivery.

“Everything” was produced by Charlie Bereal, who also co-wrote the song with Britney Jackson.

Tweet recently announced the relaunch of her #TweetTuesdays series by writing on Instagram, “ITS THAT TIME AGAIN!!!!! TWEET TUESDAYS IS BACK FOR THE MONTH OF FEB LEADING UP TO THE RELEASE OF MY FIRST SINGLE!!! GO TO MY SOUNDCLOUD PAGE “ MS-TWEET” (link in bio) TO HEAR UNRELEASED MUSIC STARTING TOMORROW!!!!”

It’s unclear when Tweet will actually release her new single, but these unreleased songs will definitely do the trick for now.