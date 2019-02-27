Philly Artist Chiwete Teases The Visual For Her Breakup Bop ‘WTWM’

London-born, Philadelphia-based and proud Naija babe Chiwete, released her new single “WTWM” last month and it is a sassy bop, y’all!

“WTWM” stands for “Watch this. Watch me” and is about Chiwete basically letting her significant other know that she’s removing herself from their relationship since it’s not serving her well anymore!

Some of the lyrics to the chorus read: “You can’t say that I didn’t try my best / I loved you like nothing else / Held you down through all your mess.”

We have all experienced staying in a toxic relationship with someone that we know is no good for us. Is it that we are lonely? Do we have too much hope that things will eventually get better? Chiwete did not have time, y’all, and decided to be proactive by just leaving! We think that’s a powerful message to send to her young fans. Aways choose yourself first.

Chiwete is actually dropping the video for WTWM on Sunday, March 3rd! Check out the teaser she just posted on Instagram:

Stream WTWM on Spotify below as well as all other streaming platforms!



Instagram: @_chiwete

Written by Talia Oliver