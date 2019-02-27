New Music: Lauriana Mae – Something Real

It’s been a while since we heard new music from Lauriana Mae but it looks like she’s easing out of her hiatus.

The indie singer and songwriter releases the new single, “Something Real,” produced by Jack Splash and written by Grammy winner Stacy Barthe. The hip hop and jazz-infused offering reminds us of Mae’s brawny vocal delivery.

“Hard to put into words how inspiring it is to make music with the one of a kind @sirjacksplash. It’s like lightning strikes every time,” Mae announced. “Add the incredible @saintbarthe and the result is always a timeless piece of art that I’m proud/grateful to be a part of. Hope you’re enjoying the new one “Something Real”! If so #Rp or tell a friend‼️ Thanks for supporting!!!”

Mae’s last release was the 2017 ‘Can’t Go Back’ EP, which was a collaboration with Jack Splash.

Stay tuned for more from Mae!