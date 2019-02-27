Kehlani Releases Holdover Project, ‘While We Wait’

Following the release of the singles “Nights Like This,” “Butterfly,” and “Nunya,” R&B singer Kehlani drops the new mixtape, ‘While We Wait.’

The project features nine songs with appearances from Dom Kennedy, Ty Dolla $ign, 6LACK, and Musiq Soulchild. Musically, the West Coast songstress is at her best as she delivers soulful, well-written songs with eargasmic melodies.

“I’m not making no more pop songs on you hoes. I’m over it,” Kehlani told fans during an Instagram Live session. “You’re not getting any pop records from me, and if you do, just know it wasn’t my fault.”

‘While We Wait’ is Kehlani’s first release since she dropped her debut album, ‘SweetSexySavage’ in 2017.

“My next official album is a story. I’m telling stories I’ve never told,” she told Beats 1 about her pending sophomore release. “It’s my parents’ story articulated into mine, articulated into a gift for my daughter, so she knows where she comes from.”

Stream Kehlani’s ‘While We Wait’ mixtape below.