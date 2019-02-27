James Elizabeth Taps Snow Tha Product For Debut, ‘Over Now’

For generations, Northern California’s Bay Area has been known for its unique chart-topping musical sound. This area has produced world-renowned acts from various genres such as Los Rakas, Kehlani, Carlos Santana, and G-Eazy. Next, coming out of the Bay Area is promising new recording artist James Elizabeth with the release of her debut single, “Over Now.”

“Over Now” is infused with a catchy sing-a-long Hip-Hop, R&B, Pop sound. On the track, James is eager to get over a recent heartbreak. She calls up buzzworthy recording artist Snow Tha Product (“Waste of Time”) to deliver an empowering verse, reiterating how their exes just lost the best thing they’ve ever had in them. “Over Now” was produced by the talented Italy-based Theodore. Turning tragedy into triumph, James Elizabeth’s debut is inspired by a previous long-term toxic relationship she endured in her personal life.

“I wrote this record about being in a relationship that keeps going bad,” Elizabeth states about the making of the song. “When you’re in that place where after way too long of going back and forth you finally just let it go and move forward into the unknown. It’s being in that place of it is a little scary but also an exciting time of dumping the dead weight and moving on.”

James Elizabeth is known for her soulful R&B/Pop sound and appeal. Developing her sound since 2015, Elizabeth has accumulated several accredited notable mentions on her resume behind the scenes with music’s biggest stars like Snoop Dogg, Jeremih, 1500 or Nothin’, Too Short, E-40. A big-time collaboration between Elizabeth and the Ambassador of the Bay is also scheduled for a release following the new single.

An official music video for “Over Now” is complete and arranged for release in the coming weeks. Visit James Elizabeth’s twitter for behind-the-scenes clips for the “Over Now” music video. For daily updates on everything James Elizabeth, follow the rising star on Instagram and Soundcloud.

In related news, James Elizabeth will be adding another first in 2019 as she is set to make her acting debut, starring alongside Omar Gooden (Baby Boy, 2001), Robert Lasardo (The Mule, 2018), and Claudia Jordan (The Real Housewives of Atlanta, 2008) in the upcoming Skyler J Enterprises/ Lakeside Pictures ‘Crossed.’ New music from James Elizabeth will also be featured on the motion picture soundtrack.

“Over Now” by James Elizabeth is available now via Skyler J Enterprises!

By Bryson “Boom” Paul