Music: Daniel Dickey – Glad to Care For You

Hailing from Atlanta, Georgia, singer Daniel Dickey released his first-ever single titled “Glad to Care for You” last week. Its an upbeat R&B cut about a man who is anticipating the chance to love on a girl who has unexpectedly taken his world by storm and who he believes is “The One.”

“My sound has been described as a pleasant mix between Stevie Wonder and Musiq Soulchild,” Daniel tells SingersRoom. “I’m a storytelling singer who enjoys songs that express real love to real people.”

While this is Daniel’s first musical release as a solo artist, he is no stranger to the entertainment industry. He refers to himself as a “renaissance man” and even that is an understatement. Daniel is an accomplished vocalist, having attended college on a vocal scholarship, after which allowed him to share stages with some of the biggest names in music such as John Legend, Ryan Leslie, Robert Glasper, Carl Thomas, Jagged Edge, 112, Lloyd, Donnie McClurkin and Donald Lawrence just to name a few!

In addition to his vocal ability, Daniel has an extensive background in lifestyle marketing, public relations and consumer engagement. He has executed campaigns with major brands such as Disney, Maserati, Xbox and the NBA as well as celebrities such as LeBron James, Miguel, Kevin Hart, Mary Art, and Tamela Mann. The list truly goes on!

Now, what good is having this amazing career without having a sense of stewardship? Daniel’s grandfather Reverend Dr. W.K. Raynor has been a preacher for over 80 years and he tells us that the Raynor is the second-longest tenured reverend in the history of First Missionary Baptist which was founded in 1866. So, it should come as no surprise that Daniel is currently serving as the Chairman of the Young Professional Influencer Advisory Board for Hosea Feed the Hungry and Homeless here in Atlanta. Clearly being charitable is second nature.

Daniel also tells us that his other biological grandfather Dr. Daniel Carter Roane was a civil rights activist who became the first black physician to work in an integrated hospital in Wilmington, North Carolina. Roane later became a co-plaintiff in the civil rights litigation which led to the integration of Wilmington’s tax-supported hospitals. Just for kicks, Roane was also one of the black doctors who taught Althea Gibson how to play tennis! Y’all, Daniel Dickey IS black excellence!

“I’m named after these 2 men so all that I am ultimately is a man trying to stand on the shoulders of the legacy of the men in my family,” Daniel tells us.

Check out “Glad to Care” by Daniel Dickey on SoundCloud now!

Written by: Talia Oliver

