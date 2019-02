Aww… It feels so good when a plan comes together.

Instead of releasing a typical music video, Staasia Daniels drops off a ‘mini-sitcom’ for her fan-favorite, “Peanut Butter,” which was originally released in early 2017.

Directed and crafted by Ashley Iris Gill, the visual finds the Toronto singer-songwriter daydreaming about a date with an admirer. From raw chicken to card games to Twister, the date turned into a night of passion, but… it was all a dream (Biggie’s voice).

Pull up a chair and watch Staasia work. We definitely enjoyed her personality!