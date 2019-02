R&B legend Brian McKnight returns with a vintage new single entitled, “When I’m Gone,” produced by Tim Kelly. On the emotional ballad, the veteran singer and songwriter paints a vivid picture of longing for a loved one when you are away from them.

“Do you ever get lonely, like I do?” McKnight sings. “Tell me how much you miss me when I’m not there beside you.”

“When I’m Gone” is the latest release from McKnight’s upcoming fourteenth studio album, Bedtime Story, the follow-up to 2017’s Genesis.

“Attention my people my brand new single which was most added at radio this week is officially out today for download and streaming,” McKnight announced.

McKnight says the LP will be “60 minutes of lovemaking.”

A music video is slated to drop on March 1st.