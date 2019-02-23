NEW RELEASE: Eric Bellinger – The Rebirth 2 (Stream)

Grammy Award-winning R&B artist Eric Bellinger wastes no time in releasing his fifth studio album, The Rebirth 2, the sequel to his May 2014 debut and the follow-up to last year’s ‘Eazy Call.’

The project comes in the form of a 2-disc set and features 16 original new songs on side one with appearances from Chris Brown (“Type A Way”), Ne-Yo (“More of Your Love”), Jeremih (“Shadows in the Dark”), BJ The Chicago Kid (“Back It Up”), Nipsey Hussle (“That’s Why”), Brittany B (“No Games”), and Jaylien (“W.O.W.”). Side two features remastered versions of fan favorites from the singer and songwriter’s previous releases.

The Rebirth 2 is herald by the single, “Apple Berry Nana” and the statement song, “KING.”

Bellinger celebrated the project’s release on Friday, February 22nd with a listening party in Los Angeles that featured a virtual experience via VR goggles. The geodesic dome inside this one-of-a-kind venue provided the perfect futuristic environment for this first taste of R&B’s next wave: virtual reality albums!

Bellinger pulled up in a space-age Tesla dripping from head-to-toe in space gear and celebrated the epic collection of music on The Rebirth 2 with Ne-Yo and Meagan Good and 500+ friends and fans.

East Coast “Bellringers” will have a chance to experience Eric Bellinger live at SOB’s on February 24th and at a VR experience party in NYC on February 26th. With a stunning project of over 30 songs and this integration of virtual reality, The Rebirth 2 is on its way to defining the future of R&B as we know it.