Music: Kissie Lee x KeKe Wyatt – All The Way In

Back in 2016, it was announced that Keke Wyatt signed German born-Denver-raised-Atlanta based artist Kissie Lee as the first act on her Aratek Entertainment label.

Since the signing, both artists have hit the stage together on various occasions and now they’re putting their collaborative union into full drive.

Keke and Kissie join forces for the bouncy, mid-tempo new single, “All The Way In,” a song that continues to highlight their musical chemistry and vocal prowess.

“All The Way In” is the first new music from Wyatt since the 2017 country-tinged “summertime.” Her last studio album was 2016’s ‘Rated Love.’

Kissie released a few singles in the last year including “It Pours” and “Close That Door.” She appeared on Making the Band Season 3, and has song placements with multiple artists in the industry including: Tiny Harris, OMG Girlz, Cyhi the Prynce, Big Krit, Mistah Fab, Jacquees, Keke Wyatt, Deborah Cox, Tynisha Keli, Jessica Mauboy, Jacob Latimore, the list goes on.

Preview the collaboration below: