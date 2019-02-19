Video: Lloyd – Caramel Feat. City Girls

R&B artist Lloyd is back with a music video for his latest, “Caramel,” which features a verse from Young Miami of the City Girls.

The clip features intimate scenes with Young Goldie and Young Miami as well as shots of sexy models and clips of fans.

“Drippin’ in my bed / Yeah you know, what’s going through my head,” Lloyd croons on the track. “I’m thinking ’bout, getting with you tonight / I’m thinking ’bout, wifing you up for life.”

Lloyd recently spoke graciously about his co-star and collaborator: “I’d like to publicly thank this incredibly talented young woman for being one of the most kind and flavorful individuals I’ve had the chance to work with,” he says. “It’s one thing to be dope at what you do. It’s another thing to just be a dope person regardless of what you do. She is definitely both and I’m proud of the work we’ve done. Thanks @yungmiami305 for making me look bad in your white minky…”

The original version of “Caramel” appears on Lloyd’s latest album, Tru, which was released last year.

On March 8, Lloyd will join B2K, Mario, Pretty Ricky, Ying Yang Twins, Bobby V, and Chingy on “The Millennium Tour,” which opens in Pittsburgh, PA.

In related news, Lloyd will appear on the season premiere of TV One’s longest-running and award-winning documentary series UNSUNG on March 3rd.