Music: Asal Hazel – Sweetest

Asal Hazal paints a soulful silhouette with her lush new single, “Sweetest,” her first offering since last years’ Like Water EP.

“Sweetest” boasts an ethereal vibe as the Jewish-raised, Persian-American Los Angeles native vocally takes into a freeing space.

Hazel recently spoke out about her struggles in the music industry. “Personally, I’ve had many more experiences with discrimination as a woman than as a brown person,” Hazel says, “this is super literal but it might be because even though I’m olive-toned and have Persian features, I’m pretty fair-skinned compared to other Persians and Middle Easterns. Friends of mine that were any darker than me have had to deal with more prejudice.”