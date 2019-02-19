[DISCOVERY] Music: Ari Skies – Chill n’ Vibe

Ari Skies may be a little scary, and we say that with sincerity.

“Chill n’ Vibe” is her introduction to the music business, but after one listen, you would think she has been here for a while. Featuring Legaxy, the breathtaking record boasts a relaxing and inviting vibe heightened by the collaborator’s undeniable chemistry and polished vocals.

“I got my inspiration from past experiences,” Ari tells Singersroom about the inspiration for the single. “When I first heard the beat, I felt that feeling of first meeting someone. Everything is so new, and you only want to kick it and get to know them on multiple levels, so I wanted to capture that feeling in the song.”

If this is how Ari plans to bring her experiences to life, we will be front and center to boost her streams.

“I am very new to the industry; ‘Chill n’ Vibe’ is my first written and recorded single, however, I am putting together an EP. The dates haven’t yet been decided, but it’s in progress,” she adds.

We’re waiting, Ari! Listen below.