Music: Tweet – Simply Beautiful

We can’t get enough of Tweet and with her #TweetTuesdays viral music series back in effect, we plan to indulge in all her artistic goodness.

This week’s release is titled “Simply Beautiful.” Backed by a hard-hitting 808 and electric guitar, the Southern Hummingbird delivers her classic and soul-stirring vocals, showing us why she’s unforgettable.

Tweet recently announced the relaunch of her #TweetTuesdays series by writing on Instagram, “ITS THAT TIME AGAIN!!!!! TWEET TUESDAYS IS BACK FOR THE MONTH OF FEB LEADING UP TO THE RELEASE OF MY FIRST SINGLE!!! GO TO MY SOUNDCLOUD PAGE “ MS-TWEET” (link in bio) TO HEAR UNRELEASED MUSIC STARTING TOMORROW!!!!”

It’s unclear when Tweet will actually release her new single, but these unreleased songs will definitely do the trick for now. Last week, she dropped off a new version of her song “Way to Love,” which originally appeared on her Simply Tweet EP.