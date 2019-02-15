Music: Lloyd – Caramel Feat. City Girls

Young Goldie recently debuted a fresh new remix to his single, “Caramel,” a song from his latest album, Tru, which was released last year. On the revamped version of the sultry track, Lloyd adds a verse from Young Miami of the City Girls.

“Drippin’ in my bed / Yeah you know, what’s going through my head,” Lloyd croons on the track. “I’m thinking ’bout, getting with you tonight / I’m thinking ’bout, wifing you up for life.”

A music video will arrive soon for the remix.

On March 8, Lloyd will join B2K, Mario, Pretty Ricky, Ying Yang Twins, Bobby V, and Chingy on “The Millennium Tour,” which opens in Pittsburgh, PA.

In related news, Lloyd will appear on the season premiere of TV One’s longest-running and award-winning documentary series UNSUNG on March 3rd.