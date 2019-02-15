India.Arie Returns With Eigth Studio Album ‘Worthy’

Grammy Award-winning soul singer India.Arie releases her eighth studio album, WORTHY, via SoulBird/BMG. The project is herald by the sultry and eargasmic Top Ten R&B hit “That Magic,” and the powerful and thought-provoking “What If.”

“My favorite definition of the word ‘worthy’ is deserving of regard and respect. The songs on this album implicitly or explicitly carry the message and the energy of the word,” Arie states about the project. “I set out with the title even before I had the song, which is unusual for me, but I wanted to remind people that even though the world ordains that you have to ‘do’ or ‘be’ something to be ‘worthy,’ that’s not true. There is nothing special we have to do or be, we all are worthy once we arrive at that realization. A person who feels empowered in that way is a much more powerful force in this world.”

WORTHY helps fans to get reacquainted with the influential superstar and her new collection of uplifting and intuitive songs. India gathered previous acclaimed producers/collaborators for the new effort; among them are the album’s executive producer Aaron Lindsey, longtime collaborators Shannon Sanders and Branden Burch, as well as new collaborator Chuck Butler.

Arie’s upcoming North American WORTHY TOUR kicks off on April 30 at the Florida Theatre in Jacksonville, with marquee cities announced so far including Atlanta, New Orleans, Austin, Detroit, Boston and New York City.

After more than 10 million albums sold and ten world tours, including with icon Stevie Wonder, India.Arie is recognized as a global difference maker.

Among her accomplishments; five Top Ten albums, 22 GRAMMY nominations, numerous NAACP Image Awards, BET Awards, MTV Awards, and command performances for three US Presidents.