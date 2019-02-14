R&B Artist Siergio Drops Visual For ‘Waiting’ Just In Time For V-Day

Siergio has taken the R&B world by storm ever since the release of his album “This Will Hurt” last January. It reached #1 on the iTunes R&B chart and #10 on the Billboard R&B sales chart! This week, the visual for “Waiting,” which is the fourth single from the album premiered just in time for Valentine’s Day!

“Waiting” is a ballad that takes us through all of the emotions that most of us experience in a relationship once we’ve exhausted our patience and understanding with a partner—except this song isn’t necessarily about a romantic relationship. Siergio brilliantly likens his relationship with God to that of a relationship with a girlfriend as he expresses his frustration with how slow things are moving between them.

“I really want people to know where I’m coming from with this particular song, because it does sound like a love song and for many people it can be a love song,” Siergio tells Singers Room. “The song is actually a conversation with God about how my patience is thinning with him as it pertains to my career and where I want to be.”

We’ve all been there, haven’t we? We’ve all tried to keep in mind the promises that God made to us, but sometimes it’s hard to see the bigger picture, because things don’t happen on our time. That’s really the catch—most thing don’t happen on our time, but they always happen on God’s time, which is what Siergio wants his listeners to understand after listening to “Waiting.”

Now, if you enjoyed the “This Will Hurt” LP, get ready for Siergio’s new project which is expected later this year. “I’m putting the final touches on my EP. This project is gonna pick up where “Hurt” left off, but it’s definitely going to be a bit on the darker side for me. I’ve been single and figuring everything out so you’re gonna feel that from me.” You hear that, ladies? He’s single, so go ahead and shoot your shot!

In addition to this new EP, Siergio is preparing to go on tour and tells us that he’s excited for his fans to experience him in a whole new, more intimate way. Luckily, if you’re in Atlanta, then you can experience Siergio for yourself at the Billboard Atlanta Showcaseon Tuesday, February 19th.For every person who attends, $10 will be donated towards water relief efforts in Africa.

Watch “Waiting” below and be sure to stream it on all platforms!

Written by: Talia Oliver

Instagram @Siergio

Twitter: @Siergio

Stream: http://smarturl.it/twhsiergio

siergiomusic.com