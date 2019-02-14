August Alsina Releases ‘Forever and a Day’ EP (Stream)

August Alsina treats his fans to a sultry Valentine’s Day gift by releasing the brand new EP, Forever and a Day.

The 8-songs project features a mix of romantic love songs and baby-making jams as the New Orleans crooner sets the mood for an unforgettable night. He caters to the ladies with the Keith Sweat-inspired “For You,” strips things down on “Secret,” and turns up the heat on “Lost.”

‘Forever and a Day’ marks Alsina’s first release via his own label, Shake the World / Human Re Sources, which he launched after parting ways with Def Jam. His latest album was 2015’s This Thing Called Life.