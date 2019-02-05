Wyclef Jean’s Artist Jazzy Amra Releases Debut Project, ‘Amra’

A new artist is here!

Heads Music recording artist, Jazzy Amra, has officially released her debut album, AMRA

Produced by music superstar Wyclef Jean, ‘AMRA’ includes Jazzy’s new single, “Waste of Time,” and her popular track “You Got Me,” which she debuted with an electric, party-starting debut performance on MTV’s TRL (The video for has received over 1 million views on YouTube.) The 7-track project explores love, fun, ambition, and life’s tribulations.

“My inspiration while writing and recording my album was my everyday life,” says Jazzy. “Through the music I want people to get to know me and see the truth about what I have gone through… good & bad.”

Catching the attention of veteran music executive and Heads Music label head Madeline Nelson and international superstar Wyclef Jean, Jazzy Amra signed to Heads Music.

“I met my current manager three years ago. She is well connected and has been in the industry for a long time,” Jazzy told Singersroom about how she linked with Wyclef. “She managed Black Street, worked with Michael Jackson and other legends. I met her, and I sang for her; she loved it, and she told me she wanted me to meet somebody. She said she showed Wyclef my YouTube videos and that was a big surprise for me. I then met with Wyclef, sang for him, and he loved me. Since that time, we have been working together. It’s funny because my mother loves the Fugees; She loved Wyclef, Lauryn Hill, and Pras. So, it came around full circle, and I am blessed to be working with a legend like him.”

Following her signing Jazzy burst onto the New York Hip Hop scene collaborating with Dave East on “Jazzy’s Interlude” and “Slow Down” from his Paranoia EP and was featured on Wyclef’s album “Carnival III: Fall and Rise of a Refugee.” In addition, Jazzy has performed on stages around the world as support on Wyclef’s recent “The Carnival Tour” and will appear on Wyclef’s forthcoming project, “Wyclef Goes Back to School.”