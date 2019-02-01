Following the release of “Pull Up” last month, R&B songstress Ann Marie is back with a third video from Tripolar 2.

“Around,” which features fellow Chicago artist 147 Calboy, is a call and response song about two friends who become secret lovers even though neither of them are single.

The visual opens up with 147 Calboy’s girlfriend blowing him up about staying out late at the studio. Viewers eventually get to see that this is where he’s been carrying on this secret tryst with Ann Marie! Ann Marie and Calboy play up their natural chemistry in the clip as they sing about waiting until their respective partners aren’t around so that they can hook up.

As we’ve expressed before, we love how Ann Marie explores her sexuality in her music and we particularly enjoy the juxtaposition of her soft, sweet voice with such sexually charged lyrics! She’s managed to carve out her own lane amongst other figureheads of this generation of R&B, which in this day and age, not very many artists have been able to do successfully AND remain independent.

The momentum is picking up for Ann Marie following her 2018 Tripolar 2 release. After dropping the video for “Secret” featuring YK Osiris at the top of the year, it has picked up almost 10 million views on YouTube! This translated into a larger social media presence and Ann Marie has gained 200,000 new followers in just a month.

Of course these successes also equal more streams for the singer. It’s is estimated that Ann Marie receives over 100,000 streams per day on Apple Music and an additional 316,000 streams per day on Spotify. She also made Spotify’s “Singled Out” playlist last year which only elevated her stardom.

Check out the video for “Around” below and tell us what you think!

Written By Talia Oliver