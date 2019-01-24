Chicago R&B Artist Ann Marie Drops Romantic & Sexy Video For ‘Pull Up’

Earlier this month, emerging R&B artist Ann Marie released the new album, Tripolar 2. The set features the buzzing, radio-friendly single, “Secret,” featuring YK Osiris, which she shot a music video for.

Now, the Chicago singer and songwriter looks to extend the reach of the project by dropping another visual, this time for the lush and romantic slow jam “Pull Up.” The clip kicks off with Ann Marie soaking in a bubble bath while her man pulls up in a BMW. She then performs for her man in theater view, sharing all her wants, desires, and plans, before committing to some person-to-person contact.

“Go down on me … slide in on me she,” she sings as she unwinds with her partner in her mansion after a long day.

Marked by sparkling piano and glistening hi-hats, “Pull Up” is a bold romantic offering that highlights Ann Marie’s diversity as an artist.

The follow-up to 2018’s Tripolar, which featured Ann Marie’s breakout hit “Handle It” (over 10 million Apple Music streams), Tripolar 2 is a versatile set of nine sharply crafted R&B cuts, brimming with personality, ranging from glistening empowerment jams like “Bag,” to the radio-ready slow jam “Have You,” to the heart-rending ballad “Pull Up,” to the piano-laden ode to loyalty “Ride For Me.” Tripolar 2 also boasts appearances from Yung Bleu and Calboy.

“Pull Up” with Ann Marie below: