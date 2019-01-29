Teyana Taylor Modernize Classic Fairy Tale For ‘WTP’ Video

Cinderella is the classic fairy tale of a young woman who slaves for her siblings and is granted the privilege of an extraordinary outfit and one night of fun where she meets her Prince Charming.

Adored by women all over the world, singer/actress Teyana Taylor gives the tale a modern-day treatment in support of her new single, “WTP,” off her latest album, K.T.S.E.

Directed by Mrs. Shumpert-herself, taking a reality show concept approach, Teyana Taylor stars as the iconic protagonist as she desires to take center stage during the plot’s Ballroom dance show. Like the classic tale, Taylor is ignored and discouraged by unappreciative siblings about participating in the Ball with ignorant comments. Ideally, Taylor is aided by her “Fairy Cunt Mutha” and given the opportunity to shine on the dancefloor where she is adored by her prince (husband Iman Shumpert).

Along with Shumpert, “WTP” features an all-star cast of film director Lena White, Love & Hip-Hop alum Milan Christopher, and model Shaun Ross.

Taylor’s highly-regarded K.T.S.E. project was released back in June 2018. The LP features guest spots from Ty Dolla $ign, Wu-Tang Clan, and Kanye West and also features hit singles, “Gonna Love Me” and “Rose in Harlem.”

K.T.S.E. is available now via GOOD Music/Def Jam.

Words by Bryson Boom Paul