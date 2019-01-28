Daron Jones (112) – Summertime

Early last year, 112 member Daron Jones kicked off his solo campaign with the release of the bouncy track, “Say Sum.”

Now, the singer, songwriter, and producer returns with another grown and sexy gem, this one called “Summertime.”

On the sensual groove, Daron croons about the beauty of the summertime, which includes intimacy and riding out with the top down.

Daron is readying the new album, Human, scheduled for release on February 14th, 2019.

With Daron and Q doing their own thing, and Slim and Mike holding down 112, it’s currently unclear about the future of the legendary group.

Listen to “Summertime” below: