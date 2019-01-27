Chris Brown Shares ‘Who Dis’ After Teasing Three Years Ago

Chris Brown was the topic of discussion this week after a 24-year-old woman accused the Grammy-winning artist and two other men of rape in Paris, France. Shortly after being detained, Brown, his bodyguard, and another unnamed man was released on their own recognizance without any charges or bail. Brown is now countersuing his accuser for defamation, confirmed by his lawyer Raphaël Chiche in a tweet on Thursday (Jan. 24), noting the city’s public prosecutor filed a complaint against Brown’s anonymous accuser “for slanderous denunciation” of his client.

Days after his release, Brown was seen shooting a music video for a song reportedly called “Back to Love.”

To keep the momentum going, Brown gifts his fans the long-awaited single, “Who Dis,” a song that sees him crooning about his relationship affairs. His Team Breezy fans have been requesting the track for three years after being teased online.

“Attention, my baby’s comin’ over / I’ma need everyone to go,” Brown sings about his cheating ways. “Take what you need and get to steppin’ / No, you don’t need to wait out / Traffic, I hear it’s kinda crazy / More time for me to clean up / She might think there is something shady.”

Brown shared the song with the caption, “#TeamBreezy….you asked. Here you go #WhoDis.”

“Who Dis” follows “Undecided,” the lead single off Brown’s forthcoming album, ‘Indigo.’

Listen to “Who Dis” below: