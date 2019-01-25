Toni Braxton Rekindles With Birdman During Atlanta Tour Stop

It looks like Birdman is trying to get his woman back, and he may have Offset to thank.

The Cash Money mogul surprised ex-fiance Toni Braxton on stage during her ‘As Long As I Live’ tour stop at the FOX Theater in Atlanta on Wednesday night (Jan. 23). Mogos member Offset pulled the same move last month in an attempt to get his wife Cardi B back.

While performing “I Love Me Some Him,” Birdman appeared on stage, and Braxton seemed elated to see her good friend and former fiance. The two shared a long embrace while the crowd cheered then they held hands and walked off stage together.

Braxton and Birdman called off their engagement last month after both posted cryptic statements on social media. Birdman wrote “It’s over…” on Instagram while Braxton shared, “Starting a new chapter isn’t always an easy choice…but ALWAYS choose to be chosen. Cheers to a new year.”

With this latest public rekindle, the former couple may be trying to work things out.

A source tells E! News, “In person, it seemed that Toni Braxton and Birdman had definitely reconciled–but it was hard to tell if his appearance at her show was actually a surprise, or if Toni knew he was there ahead of time. The eyewitness continued, “Toni didn’t appear shocked to some members of the audience, because she looked right over in that direction before Birdman walked out.”

The (ex)couple have known each other for nearly two decades before announcing their plans to marry. They announced their engagement in February 2018 after Birdman proposed with a $5 million ring. In April, Braxton said she was planning a Great Gatsby-themed wedding before the end of 2018.

“We almost had a date,” Braxton said. “Well, we had two dates. But we were doing Braxton Family Values and we were going through a little drama. And I was like, ‘The wedding is a good thing to get all the sisters together.’ (But) I couldn’t get us all together.”

Braxton’s “As Long As I Live” will run until March when it wraps on the 3rd at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA. Female R&B trio, SWV (Sisters With Voices), is supporting Braxton on the North American trek.

Prior to launching the jaunt, Braxton told followers, “Feeling healthier than ever as I get ready to start my tour.”

In March (2018), Braxton released her most recent album, Sex & Cigarettes; the project entered the charts in the Top 5 and the ‘As Long As I Live’ single was No. 1 on the charts for nine weeks.