Did Toni Braxton Call Off Her Engagement With Birdman?

Based on a few cryptic postings on Instagram, it seems Toni Braxton may have called off her engagement with fiance Bryan ‘Birdman’ Williams.

The Cash Money rapper first sparked the break-up rumors when he wrote “It’s over…” in an Instagram post that was deleted when he scrubbed his entire account clean on Tuesday.

Braxton then followed suit by removing all the photos on her IG and then added a stunning photo of her in a red evening gown with a “starting a new chapter” caption.

“Starting a new chapter isn’t always an easy choice…but ALWAYS choose to be chosen. Cheers to a new year,” the 51-year-old wrote.

Braxton and Birdman are also no longer following each other on Instagram.

The (ex)couple have known each other for nearly two decades before announcing their plans to marry. Explaining why they hadn’t tied the knot by November (2018), the singer told TV host Wendy Williams that their commitments with her reality show Braxton Family Values had made it difficult to nail down a date.

“We almost had a date,” she said. “Well, we had two dates. But we were doing Braxton Family Values and we were going through a little drama. And I was like, ‘The wedding is a good thing to get all the sisters together.’ (But) I couldn’t get us all together.”

Birdman bought the R&B star a $5 million engagement ring, but Toni ALLEGEDLY lost it after leaving it in a case on a plane late last year. Her luggage was returned, but the expensive jewelry was missing.

The union would have been Toni’s second marriage, as she divorced Mint Condition singer Keri Lewis in 2013 after over 12 years of marriage.