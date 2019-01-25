Nas Says Kelis is Violating Their Custody Agreement

Rapper Nas and ex-wife, singer Kelis, continue to engage in a public custody battle.

The “If I rule The World” emcee asked a judge to hold the “Milkshake” singer in contempt of court after she allegedly took their son out of the country without his permission.

In 2017, Nas and Kelis agreed to share legal and physical custody of their son Knight. The agreement was put in place after Nas accused his ex of only allowing him visitation when it was convenient for her. He asked a judge to put an official custody schedule in place in November 2017, and the issue was quickly resolved after he and Kelis reached a visitation settlement.

However, in February 2018, the former power couple faced off again after Kelis claimed the rapper should be paying her more than the $8,000-a-month in child support they agreed upon five years ago when Knight was three. Kelis claimed her parental needs had changed over the years since the deal was signed.

According to The Blast, Nas is now accusing Kelis of violating their custody agreement 17 times since January 2018 and claims the Kelis is planning to relocate to Colombia with their son.

“In or around December of 2018, Petitioner (Kelis) moved to Cartagena, Colombia and took the minor child without my consent,” his legal filing reads.

Nas also claims he was unaware she removed their son from school in Los Angeles, adding he was not able to communicate with Knight while he was out of the country.

“On Christmas, Petitioner informed me by text message that although her ‘plan’ had been to bring the minor child back to me in Los Angeles for New Year’s, the plan had changed,” the legal documents continue. “She then stated that the new plan was to come back on January 4, 2019.”

Kelis and Knight reportedly did not return until January 14th, and Nas wants the judge to slap her with violations. He also is seeking the $8,000 in sanctions she was previously ordered to pay.

A hearing has been scheduled for April.