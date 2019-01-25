Fresh off the release of two reimagined covers, Little Beaver’s “Get Into the Party Life” and Carly Simon’s classic “Why,” New York-based duo Lion Babe confirms their forthcoming album, Cosmic Wind, due out on March 29th.

“Cosmic Wind is centered on transformation,” the duo, made up of singer-songwriter and performance artist Jillian Hervey and producer and instrumentalist Lucas Goodman aka Astro Raw. “Growth has occurred in our personal and musical lives, and you can experience that growth sonically, visually and lyrically in our new album. We have honed in our sound and aesthetic, and are embracing our love for soul and groove from past to present.”

The project follows up their 2016 critically-acclaimed debut album, Begin, and comes on the heels of a very strong 2018 for the band, earmarked by live performances at Coachella’s main stage, and AFROPUNK festival.

“We’re feeling really good about this new music and so excited about it,” they previously stated. “It’s really just the two of us out here making the records we’ve always wanted to make and the sound is really coming into its full form because we’ve been doing this for a little bit so we know what we want to do and we’re going for it!”

To heighten anticipation around the upcoming release, LION BABE also shared the official music video for the album’s standout dance hit, “The Wave” feat. Leikeli47. The track has been selected by the American Heart Association as the official song for their “Kids Heart Challenge,” a nationwide physical education initiative aimed to get kids in participating schools dancing as a means of heart-healthy exercise and raise funds for the organization’s life-saving mission.

LION BABE entered 2019 with much excitement and hope!

“So much on the horizon. This year was FULL. Good and bad, highs and lows. Beauty and pain. All of it just highlighted the divine importance of balance and honesty,” they wrote on Instagram. “Love to all of you who played a part of our continual growth. Too many more accomplishments, magic, love and moments in 2019! Can’t wait to share what we have been working on!”

Photo credit: Dana Trippe