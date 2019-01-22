LION BABE Release New Songs “Get Into the Party Life” and “Why”

Lion Babe kicks off 2019 with the release of two new gems, “Get Into the Party Life” and “Why.”

“We’re feeling really good about this new music and so excited about it,” the duo, made up of singer-songwriter and performance artist Jillian Hervey and producer and instrumentalist Lucas Goodman aka Astro Raw, previously stated. “It’s really just the two of us out here making the records we’ve always wanted to make and the sound is really coming into its full form because we’ve been doing this for a little bit so we know what we want to do and we’re going for it!”

“Get Into the Party Life” is a feel-good, mid-tempo offering with soulful melodies while “Why” is uptempo with an island vibe and lush vocals.

The last we heard from Lion Babe was in September 2018 when we learned that the New York-based duo was contribution a song called “Just Me” to the soundtrack of the third season of HBO’s hit show ‘Insecure.’

“Honored and so excited to continue our musical journey with our new song “JUST ME” for @insecurehbo,” they wrote at the time on Instagram. “Writing an original song for @issarae and her narrative on the show was so dope, so very connected! We hope you enjoy it!”

The duo closed out 2018 by giving their fans hope of a great 2019.

“So much on the horizon. This year was FULL. Good and bad, highs and lows. Beauty and pain. All of it just highlighted the divine importance of balance and honesty,” they wrote on Instagram. “Love to all of you who played a part of our continual growth. Too many more accomplishments, magic, love and moments in 2019! Can’t wait to share what we have been working on!”

Jillian Hervey added, “This year has been full of emotions. Accomplishing things that have been dreams, experiencing new parts of myself and fully being surrounded by the beauty of growth that is paired with confusion, love, memories and challenges. I am grateful for the intoxicating mystery that creates the beauty of my life. This year I continue to heighten my awareness of what I need, what I tolerate and what I want to give and receive. There is so much fullness, strength, risk on the horizon I can feel it in every cell. Truly wishing you enlightenment, wisdom, joy, peace and calm in 2019.”

We’re ready Lion Babe!