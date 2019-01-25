Chris Brown is not the only person having a tough week… Although incomparable, his baby Mamma had her own issues.

While Brown was dealing with an arrest over rape allegations in Paris, France, Nia Guzman’s Los Angeles home was being burglarized.

According to TMZ, “someone entered Nia’s apartment Tuesday night and stole a ton of designer bags and shoes belonging to Nia, her oldest daughter and the former couple’s daughter, Royalty.”

The robbery reportedly took place while Guzman was visiting her mom in the apartment next door.

Nia believes someone had been watching her every move because they knew precisely when to enter her apartment. Unknown at the time, Guzman is said to have left the lights and TV on while she was at her mom’s, but her door was unlocked.

The incident is currently under investigation by the LAPD.

As for Chris Brown, his rape accuser is attempting to clarify statements made to police because according to her lawyer, she was under “great psychological pressure.”

The alleged victim’s lawyer, Frank Serfati, told the Associated Press Thursday his client “was not pressured physically” into having sex with Brown, and the lawyer insists “non-consensual sex” allegedly took place.

Serfati claims Brown “cornered her in a room that was locked,” insisting “there were forced sexual relations” and says his client “was only with men, older men, men who you imagine to be buff.”

As previously reported Paris police had issues with the accuser’s story because she told cops Chris raped her in his hotel suite and then she went into another room and was raped again. She never attempted to leave or alert anyone of the 20 people who were in the living room.

Chris’ Parisian lawyer filed a defamation suit against the alleged victim Thursday morning.