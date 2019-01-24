T-Pain had an amazing comeback in 2018. He hosted his own TV series (Fuse’s T-Pain’s School of Business), toured off his latest album, Oblivion, and worked closely with EDM greats Dillion Francis, Alex Ross, and Steve Aoki. He also announced a 14-city tour at the top of the new year.

Now, Tallahassee Pain keeps the momentum going with a few tricked-out exotics in the release of his new video, “Get’cha Roll On.”

The visual is inspired by the 2000 classic, Cash Money’s Big Tymers video, “Get Your Roll On” (I Got That Work).

In the clip, T-Pain calls up platinum-selling singer and rapper Tory Lanez (Interscope) to drift around the Edgar Esteven-directed masterpiece while enjoying an underground private party filled with more exotic beauties.

Campaigning for the new release, T-Pain hit time square with a video truck, replaying the new video on the big screen, and ten tricked out drift cars.

T-Pain and Tory Lanez have been collaborating a lot lately. Tory enlisted Teddy P’s approval for the use of his classic hit, “I’m Sprung” as the Toronto-native is slated to use the sample for his highly-anticipated new installment to his R&B mixtape series, Chixtape 5. As previously announced, Tory will be hitting the road with former nemesis Drake on the Assassination Vacation tour this March.

“Get’cha Roll On” will be featured on T-Pain’s upcoming album, 1Up, via Cinematic Music Group. T-Pain signed with the indie label following the end of his contract with RCA in 2017. His 1Up Tour kicks off this March. Visit ticketmasters.com for tickets in a city near you.

Stream T-Pain’s new single, “Get’cha Roll On,” available now via Cinematic Music Group/Nappy Boy Ent.

Words By Bryson Boom Paul