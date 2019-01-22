Tory Lanez Teams With Drake For ‘Assassination Vacation Tour’

Tory Lanez gets an olive branch from heavyweight rapper Drake.
The “Say It” star will join his fellow Canadian brethren on the newly announced “Assassination Vacation Tour,” which will journey across the U.K. and Europe. The 22-date trek kicks off on March 10th in Manchester and travels to major cities including Paris, Dublin, Birmingham, and Antwerp, including six dates at London’s O2 Arena. The tour will commence on April 26th in Amsterdam.
Lanez and Drake were one-time nemeses before they squashed their beef and shared the stage at OVO Fest in 2017.
“We had problems with each other, but we had never even met each other,” Drake told the Toronto crowd. “I met the man and he’s a great guy!”
Lanez returned the love via social media, writing on Twitter, “Thank u for paving the way for artist like me to shine from this city. Let’s continue to put on for Toronto together.”
“Assassination Vacation Tour” Dates… Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 25.
March 10 – Manchester, England – Manchester Arena
March 11- Manchester, England – Manchester Arena
March 13 – Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena
March 15 – Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena
March 16 – Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena
March 19 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
March 21 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
March 22 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
March 26 – Birmingham, England – Resorts World Arena
March 27 – Birmingham, England – Resorts World Arena
March 28 – Birmingham, England – Resorts World Arena
April 1 – London, England – The O2
April 2 – London, England – The O2
April 4 – London, England – The O2
April 5 – London, England – The O2
April 8 – London, England – The O2
April 9 – London, England – The O2
April 19 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
April 20 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis
April 23 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
April 25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
April 26 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome