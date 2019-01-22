Tory Lanez Teams With Drake For ‘Assassination Vacation Tour’

Tory Lanez gets an olive branch from heavyweight rapper Drake.

The “Say It” star will join his fellow Canadian brethren on the newly announced “Assassination Vacation Tour,” which will journey across the U.K. and Europe. The 22-date trek kicks off on March 10th in Manchester and travels to major cities including Paris, Dublin, Birmingham, and Antwerp, including six dates at London’s O2 Arena. The tour will commence on April 26th in Amsterdam.

Lanez and Drake were one-time nemeses before they squashed their beef and shared the stage at OVO Fest in 2017.

“We had problems with each other, but we had never even met each other,” Drake told the Toronto crowd. “I met the man and he’s a great guy!”

Lanez returned the love via social media, writing on Twitter, “Thank u for paving the way for artist like me to shine from this city. Let’s continue to put on for Toronto together.”

“Assassination Vacation Tour” Dates… Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 25.

March 10 – Manchester, England – Manchester Arena

March 11- Manchester, England – Manchester Arena

March 13 – Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena

March 15 – Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena

March 16 – Paris, France – AccorHotels Arena

March 19 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

March 21 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

March 22 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena

March 26 – Birmingham, England – Resorts World Arena

March 27 – Birmingham, England – Resorts World Arena

March 28 – Birmingham, England – Resorts World Arena

April 1 – London, England – The O2

April 2 – London, England – The O2

April 4 – London, England – The O2

April 5 – London, England – The O2

April 8 – London, England – The O2

April 9 – London, England – The O2

April 19 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

April 20 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis

April 23 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

April 25 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

April 26 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome