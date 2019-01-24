Bumble Enlist Rita Ora’s ‘Soul Survivor’ For Super Bowl Ad

Award-winning singer/model/actress Rita Ora will be mixing and mingling as a prowling single during the biggest annual sporting event this year. It was recently announced that British Bombshell will be teaming up with popular new dating app Bumble as they use her single, “Soul Survivor,” for their official NFL Super Bowl LIII commercial. Bumble is making their debut with first-ever Super Bowl commercial.

Ora’s new single will be featured in the new commercial, starring Bumble’s Global Advisor and Tennis Grand Slam-winner Serena Williams.

Off her latest album, Phoenix, “Soul Survivor” was co-written by Ora-herself, alongside Jeremy Cooper and produced by StarGate (“Worth It”). “Soul Survivor” is a proclaimed “revenge track” to Ora’s former label Roc Nation due to the two’s nasty 2017 settlement that released her from the Jay-Z empire.

Created in 2014, Bumble is global women’s first social network best known for connecting people across dating, friendship and professional networking. Previous spokesmodels of the new app include Kylie Jenner, Bebe Rexha, and Jennifer Lopez. To-date, Bumble has over 48 million global users.

Set to air February 3rd during the Super Bowl on CBS, Bumble has already released a behind-the-scenes video, starring Serena and Bumble’s CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd. Alongside the two in the commercial will be a cast of empowering women like Bumble’s Chief Brand Officer Alex Williamson, Laura Hutfless, Partner and Co-Founder of Bumble’s agency of record FlyteVu, and Debbi Vandeven, Global Chief Creative Officer at VMLY&R. The piece also includes three female leaders, award-winning journalist, author, and Bumble Advisor, Elaine Welteroth, international love and success coach and author of Boss Bride, Charreah Jackson, and Nicole Portwood, Vice President of Marketing at PepsiCo.

“Writing this song was an emotional, but also freeing experience, and I’m so happy its message of empowerment is resonating with others. I always hope that my music will inspire, but I am particularly proud of this song and how it has encouraged women to speak their own truth and to carve their own path,” said Ora. “I am honored that Bumble selected ‘Soul Survivor’ as the anthem for such a powerful Super Bowl commercial.”

“This entire project has such a deep meaning for each and every one of us at Bumble, as it personifies our mission and values in such an inspiring manner,” added Alex Williamson, Bumble’s Chief Brand Officer. “We want to take every opportunity we can to remind our users that it’s never too late to make the first move and our collaboration with Serena and Rita showcases that in a way we’re confident will both resonate and empower.”

The commercial is apart of the brands #InHerCourt campaign. Review the full BTS video below.

“Soul Survivor” is available now on all major streaming platforms. Rita Ora’s latest album, Phoenix, is also available now via Atlantic Records UK.