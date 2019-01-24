Bonita Jalane Re-Releases ‘Retro’ Video

Bonita Jalane has been paying her dues in the R&B world for a period of time. She’s a television host, singer, and songwriter. Her new video, Retro, has re-released and gained notoriety online.

‘Retro’ was produced by Steplon Beats and co-written by TJ the Songwriter. The song can be found on her upcoming EP, Introducing Bonita Jalane, dropping in March.

Take a look at ‘Retro’ now.

‘Introducing Bonita Jalane’ is a chance for Bonita fans to take a journey in her shoes and truly understand her journey to stardom. From the tears to the laughs, each song will offer a chance for fans to travel with their hearts and ears through a true artist journey.