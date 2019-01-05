Emerging R&B artist Ann Marie recently dropped off the radio-friendly new single, “Secret,” featuring YK Osiris, and now she’s back with a supporting music video.

In the clip, Ann Marie returns to her high school, sneaking around the halls with her down-low beau, played by featured artist YK Osiris, while the rest of the school dances in the hallways.

On the duet, the Chicago songstress taps into her upper register for a sultry and velvety rendition backed by twinkling keys and wobbling bass.

“Secret” recreates the thrill of the early stages of a relationship–blind to the world, trembling with excitement for what the future holds.

Ann Marie will release her new album, Tripolar 2, onJanuary 9th; the project will feature “a set of relatable and emotional jams.”

The follow-up to 2018’s Tripolar, which featured Ann Marie’s breakout hit “Handle It” (over 10 million Apple Music streams), Tripolar 2 is a versatile set of nine sharply crafted R&B cuts, brimming with personality, ranging from glistening empowerment jams like “Bag,” to the radio-ready slow jam “Have You,” to the heart-rending ballad “Pull Up,” to the piano-laden ode to loyalty “Ride For Me.”Tripolar 2 also boasts appearances from Yung Bleu and Calboy.

Tripolar 2 tracklist:

Bag

Secret ft. YK Osiris

Have You

Ride For Me ft. Yung Bleu

Hennessy

Around ft. Calboy

Worth It

Pull Up

Ayeee (Bonus)